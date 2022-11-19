Loading

Asbestos – The Never-Ending Story

Up next:

Re: Bornholm: Eco Paradise - A Danish Island Goes Green

Asbestos – The Never-Ending Story

Asbestos has been banned for decades in Europe but its effects are still with us. Cleaning up the carcinogenic fibre from our ageing buildings is a colossal task and it is still being produced and sold in many countries worldwide. Unscrupulous companies turn a profit whilst people die from exposure to the harmful substance. Will we ever be rid of asbestos?

Duration :

93 min

Available :

From 22/09/2022 to 18/11/2022

Genre :

Documentaries and Reportage

You may also like

Watch Re: Sexual Abuse in the Church 33 min

Re: Sexual Abuse in the Church

Watch ARTE Reportage Nagorno-Karabakh: A Fragile Peace 25 min

ARTE Reportage

Nagorno-Karabakh: A Fragile Peace

Watch Re: Greenland's Polar Bear Patrol 32 min

Re: Greenland's Polar Bear Patrol

Watch Re: Fleeing Putin's Troops 33 min

Re: Fleeing Putin's Troops

Watch Re: Bornholm: Eco Paradise A Danish Island Goes Green 32 min

Re: Bornholm: Eco Paradise

A Danish Island Goes Green

Watch Like. Hate. Die Youth Violence Online 52 min

Like. Hate. Die

Youth Violence Online

Watch ARTE Reportage Russia: Putin's World View 25 min

ARTE Reportage

Russia: Putin's World View

Watch Re: Deported to Albania 33 min

Re: Deported to Albania

The most viewed videos on ARTE

Watch Asbestos – The Never-Ending Story 93 min

Asbestos – The Never-Ending Story

Watch 100 Years of Ulysses 51 min

100 Years of Ulysses

Watch Mapping the World Essentials Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict 3 min

Mapping the World Essentials

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Watch Gymnastics The Mona Lisa's Eyes Don't Follow You Around the Room 4 min

Gymnastics

The Mona Lisa's Eyes Don't Follow You Around the Room

Watch Visions of the Future Art, Genetics and Artificial Intelligence 53 min

Visions of the Future

Art, Genetics and Artificial Intelligence

Watch Africa, GMOs and Bill Gates 53 min

Africa, GMOs and Bill Gates

Watch Gymnastics The Painting that Divides Humanity 5 min

Gymnastics

The Painting that Divides Humanity

Watch Re: Sexual Abuse in the Church 33 min

Re: Sexual Abuse in the Church