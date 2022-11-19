Asbestos – The Never-Ending Story
Asbestos has been banned for decades in Europe but its effects are still with us. Cleaning up the carcinogenic fibre from our ageing buildings is a colossal task and it is still being produced and sold in many countries worldwide. Unscrupulous companies turn a profit whilst people die from exposure to the harmful substance. Will we ever be rid of asbestos?
Duration :
93 min
Available :
From 22/09/2022 to 18/11/2022
Genre :Documentaries and Reportage
