ARTE, the European culture TV channel, free and on demand

Fire in the Sky

The Northern Lights

53 min

Northern Lights have fascinated and disturbed our ancestors for centuries. But they could also endanger our future.

44 min

The Colours of Heaven

Stained-glass at Chartres Cathedral

44 min

52 min

A Merry Christmas to One and All?

The Festive Dark Side

52 min

Festival ARTE Concert

With the Ballet du Rhin, Michael Alizon and Yuko Oshima

92 min

Animals and Witchcraft

92 min

210 min

Wagner's Lohengrin

With Roberto Alagna and Vida Mikneviciute

210 min

43 min

Huskies Are Go!

360° Geo

43 min

27 min

Eco-Fashion

Xenius

27 min

13 min

Syria: A Decade of War

Mapping the World

13 min

Cultural Figures

Major personalities from the worlds of arts and culture.

The Wonderful Journey of Selma Lagerlöf

53 min

The first woman to win the Nobel prize for literature, this is the extraordinary story of Selma Lagerlöf (1858-1940), a woman as pioneering in her life as in her work

Seiji Ozawa - Return to Japan

53 min

Conductor Seiji Ozawa has been instrumental in popularising Western classical music in Japan.