Too Hot to Work

93 min

Available until 02/01/2025

Can we continue to work productively and safely in a world that is heating up? This documentary sheds light on the impact of rising temperatures on the workplace and on worker’s health.

Director

Mikaël Lefrançois

Author

Camille Robert

Production

Tournez S'Il Vous Plait

Country

France

Year

2023

