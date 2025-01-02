Watch ARTE Reportage Niger: Ghosts of Uranium 25 min Watch the programme
Too Hot to Work
93 min
Available until 02/01/2025
Can we continue to work productively and safely in a world that is heating up? This documentary sheds light on the impact of rising temperatures on the workplace and on worker’s health.
Director
Mikaël Lefrançois
Author
Camille Robert
Production
Tournez S'Il Vous Plait
Country
France
Year
2023
