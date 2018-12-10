La dernière heure
À peine arrivée dans le pays de ses origines, Billie doit déjà repartir : une insurrection éclate. Confinée une heure chez son grand-père atteint d'Alzheimer, elle plonge dans les secrets familiaux qui hantent l'exil de son père.
Creations and experiences
Digital productions ARTE
À peine arrivée dans le pays de ses origines, Billie doit déjà repartir : une insurrection éclate. Confinée une heure chez son grand-père atteint d'Alzheimer, elle plonge dans les secrets familiaux qui hantent l'exil de son père.
The Merlies is an adventure and exploration game set in a tiny, bucolic universe.
BEYOND THE PLASTIC WALL is an atmospheric narrative puzzler about hope, decay and the things we cannot fix.
BEYOND THE PLASTIC WALL est une aventure narrative. Hal explore des archipels oubliés et des déserts post-apocalyptiques. Un récit sur l'isolement, l'amour et la recherche de liens humains.
Oh no! Jane has been kidnapped and forced to take part in an underground fighting tournament! Fight your way through with stylish combos and the help of your sidekick… a fighting chicken?!
Oh non ! Jane a été enlevée et contrainte à participer à un tournoi de combat clandestin ! Frayez-vous un chemin à coups de poing grâce à des combos stylés et accompagné de votre… poule de combat ?!