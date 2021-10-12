Loading

Supermarkets: The End of an Empire?

The supermarket chains used to seem unbeatable, capturing the lion’s share of the grocery market. But for some years now they have been in crisis. In the wake of a fierce price war, retailers are resorting to increasingly aggressive commercial negotiation methods at the expense of suppliers, farmers and producers.

Further competition is coming from the tech giants as Amazon and Alibaba invest in the food industry. What are the implications of all these changes on working conditions, the quality of our food and the future of our planet?

Duration :

87 min

Available :

From 12/10/2021 to 17/12/2021

Genre :

Documentaries and Reportage

